Chong Wei diagnosed with nose cancer

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has confirmed that the national number one shuttler Datuk Lee Chong Wei has been diagnosed with an early stage nose cancer.

Its president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said that Chong Wei is currently in Taiwan seeking treatment, while resting and recuperating amongst family and close friends.

“In response to recent reports concerning Datuk Lee Chong Wei, BAM confirms that the player has been diagnosed with the early stage of nose cancer.

“We urge everyone to respect his privacy and that of his family,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Norza disclosed the matter in response to recent reports concerning the three-time Olympic silver medallist after a post went viral on social media saying that Chong Wei was suffering from a third-stage nose cancer.

“On behalf of Chong Wei, I would like to thank all Malaysians for your prayers and concern. BAM is in constant contact with Chong Wei and we will offer any support we can to our legend,” he added.

In July, BAM issued a statement saying that Chong Wei would not participate in two major competitions due to poor health condition and had been advised to take a rest by his doctor after undergoing a treatment because he was suffering a respiratory-related disorder.

The two major competitions he would not be participating are the BWF World Championships, and the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, which was held last month. — Bernama