About 30pc of cases reviewed by MACC panel led to prosecutions, says officer

PETALING JAYA, Sept 22 — Almost a third of cases that were reopened upon review by independent bodies overseeing the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has led to indictments, a MACC officer said today.

Citing the MACC Operations Review Panel (PPO) as an example, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the independent bodies have helped improve the commission’s effectiveness.

“There are a lot of cases where the investigative officer or the deputy public prosecutor suggested to close.

“However, when these cases were brought to the Operations Review Panel, some 30 per cent of the cases they advised (to be reopened) have been reviewed, investigated and even led to indictments in the courts,” Azam said during an interview with MACC’s radio station MACC.fm.

“Therefore, we (MACC) cannot say what we do is right all the time. The monitoring bodies look at the situation from their own perspectives, as they are professionals who are experts in their fields.

“Among them are lawyers, former judges and even academics, which are more focused, orderly and professional in giving advice,” he added.

Apart from the PPO, the MACC has four other oversight committees which are the Anti-Corruption Advisory Board, the Special Committee on Corruption, the Complaints Committee and the Corruption Consultation and Prevention Panel.

Commenting on the suggestion for MACC to have prosecutorial powers, Azam said it is not a norm for investigative bodies to have prosecuting powers even in developed nations.

“I have yet to see a model where investigative bodies were given prosecuting powers. This include in developed nations such as Canada, the UK, the US and even Hong Kong. They have segregated the powers so that investigators only investigate and the prosecution is left to the public prosecutors.

“If MACC is also the party to investigate and prosecute, I am afraid that a perception will rise that we will abuse such power,” he said.