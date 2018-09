'Diablo' proved to be one of Blizzard's most popular franchises. — Picture courtesy of Blizzard Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, Sept 22 — Videogame Diablo could make its way to Netflix in the form of a TV show.

Hellboy writer Andrew Cosby Tweeted he is in final talks to write and showrun the series, reported Bloody Disgusting.

It won’t be anything tame, though, as Cosby had stated in a Tweet weeks back that if he were (hypothetically) to be working on a Diablo series, it would “DEFINITELY be Rated R.”

With Blizzard's BlizzCon happening soon, perhaps an announcement would be made then.