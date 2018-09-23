Continuing the legacy of Ah Go Go Hokkien Me

Sunny Loh took over this stall from his friend, Ah Hin after he passed away. – Pictures by Steven Ooi K.E.

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 23 — “Ah Go Go” is what people call this Hokkien mee stall located on a narrow lane off Magazine Road.

Back in the 1980s and up to the 1990s, the Hokkien mee stall was so popular that long queues of people would wait patiently for tables so they can eat here.

The stall owner, Ah Hin, could be seen blanching noodles, shaking out the excess water and pouring soup into bowls in such a co-ordinated fluid movement that it would almost seem like he was dancing.

Locals call this Ah Go Go Hokkien Mee as the previous owner used to ‘dance’ when he prepared his food

“That was the time when the customers were coming non-stop and Ah Hin would be ‘dancing’ as he cooked and poured,” current stall owner, Sunny Loh, 50, said.

The lanky hawker’s agile “dancing” earned him the nickname “Ah Go Go” and since then, the stall has been called Ah Go Go Hokkien Mee.

Loh said during that period, Ah Hin would have three to four large pots of soup prepared and everything would be sold out by the end of the day.

About four years ago, Ah Hin fell ill but his children did not want to take over the stall. Loh, who is Ah Hin’s friend, decided to take over the business.

“He taught me the recipe, how he made the soup, how he prepared the ingredients, he didn’t have a recipe book so I had to learn it by trial and error while he stood by telling me how much or little to put in,” he said.

Loh only trained under Ah Hin for about 40 days before the older man died at the age of 64 due to a heart attack.

“I went for his wake and funeral, it was quite sudden but fortunately I already knew how to prepare the noodles and the soup,” he said.

Just before it is served, hot prawn broth is poured over the ingredients

Though he had known Ah Hin for many years, Loh cannot remember his friend’s full name but clearly remembers how Ah Hin told him that he learnt the Hokkien mee recipe from a master.

“He was an apprentice to another famous Hokkien mee stall along the road at Hu Yew Seah for a few years,” he said.

Ah Hin only ventured out on his own in 1970 at the narrow alleyway in between two rows of shophouses fronting Magazine Road.

Hawker stalls used to line the narrow alleyway and the nameless alleyway was locally known as “the lorong next to Kimnovak” referring to the corner shop selling school uniforms named Kimnovak.

“Ah Hin was selling at that lorong for 30 to 40 years and just after I took over the stall, we had to relocate to make way for development,” Loh said.

The recipe for this Hokkien mee was taught only within 40 days by the previous owner

All of the hawker stalls along the alleyway were relocated and Ah Go Go Hokkien Mee moved to Bee Hong Coffee Shop along the same road, just a few hundred metres away.

Loh said he has kept as close to Ah Hin’s recipe as possible to maintain the traditional style no-frills Hokkien mee.

The stall has a choice of Hokkien mee with the normal prawn-based soup, a mix of the soup with lor (a starchy, sticky sauce) or with only lor.

Ah Go Go Hokkien Mee

Bee Hong Coffee Shop

Magazine Road, George Town.

Time: 1pm-9pm

Closed on Sundays.