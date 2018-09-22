Grassley grants Kavanaugh accuser extension on how to proceed on possible testimony

US Senator Chuck Grassley speaks during US Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington September 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 — US Senate Judiciary Committee's Chuck Grassley granted a deadline extension to a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault to decide if and how she will testify, the Republican said on Twitter.

The Senate Judiciary Committee had delayed a vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation after California professor Christine Blasey Ford's allegations emerged last week, and her lawyers and committee staff were negotiating the conditions of her testimony.

“Judge Kavanaugh I just granted another extension to Dr. Ford to decide if she wants to proceed (with) the statement she made last week to testify to the Senate,” Grassley wrote on Twitter. “She should decide so we can move on. I want to hear her. I hope you understand. It’s not my normal approach to be indecisive.”

Grassley did not say if a new deadline has been set.

Grassley earlier in the day said the panel would hold a vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation on Monday unless a deal was reached with Ford's lawyers by 10pm EDT yesterday (0200 GMT today).

In an email to judiciary committee staff, Ford's lawyer Debra Katz called the deadline arbitrary.

“The imposition of aggressive and artificial deadlines regarding the date and conditions of any hearing has created tremendous and unwarranted anxiety and stress on Dr Ford,” Katz wrote.

“Your cavalier treatment of a sexual assault survivor who has been doing her best to cooperate with the committee is completely inappropriate.”

Earlier yesterday, Trump sought to cast doubt on Ford's allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in 1982 when both were high school students in Maryland.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegation and pledged to testify at Monday's hearing.

The Republican-controlled Senate judiciary panel has struggled on how to proceed with Kavanaugh's nomination. Democrats have demanded more time for scrutiny, and Republicans want to move ahead quickly with a confirmation vote in an increasingly volatile political climate ahead of the Nov. 6 congressional elections.

Approval of Kavanaugh would cement conservative control of the Supreme Court and advance a White House effort to tilt the American judiciary farther right.

Trump and the White House had been careful not to malign Ford after her allegations surfaced, but Trump dropped the restraint in his tweets yesterday. — Reuters