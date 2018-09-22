Report: Penang will carry on with LRT project

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow during a press conference at the State Assembly building in George Town August 7, 2018. —Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Penang will carry out its plan to build a light rail transit system on the Island, New Straits Times reported today.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow was quoted saying that his government had made its intention known to the Minister of Transport, Anthony Loke, in a meeting last Tuesday.

The now-dissolved Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) had advised against a LRT and proposed a tram system instead, but Chow disagreed.

“We want to push ahead with the LRT project, which is a component of the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP),” Chow told reporters yesterday.

“We have made known our stand to transport minister and SPAD during a meeting on Tuesday. At the meeting we gave our reasons to SPAD why the tram is not suitable.

“They accepted it but raised technical issues such as the depot, which will serve the final station for the LRT project,” he added.

The initial location for the depot was the reclaimed coastal area of Permatang Damar Laut, but SPAD later proposed it be moved inland just after the Penang International Airport in Bayan Lepas, as reclamation work has yet to start.

Chow said a final report on the planned changes will be submitted soon.

Loke had in a working visit earlier this month said SPAD findings were not favourable of the LRT, but later said he would consult the Penang government.

The PTMP was launched to address growing traffic on the island. Under the plan, Penang will build three paired roads and an undersea tunnel, among others.

The projects have been subject to disputes. The state opposition alleged corruption in how the contracts were awarded, which they said bypassed environmental protocols.

The Penang government denied the allegation.