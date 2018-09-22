Over 55,000 Penang PKR members go to polls today

(From left) Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail after the press conference at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya September 21, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 22 — A total of 55,132 PKR members from 13 divisions in Penang are eligible to vote today.

State PKR Leadership Council secretary Zulkiefly Saad said the polling in six divisions, namely Nibong Tebal, Balik Pulau, Tanjung, Bayan Baru, Bukit Bendera and Kepala Batas would begin at 9am and end at 4pm.

For seven more divisions, namely Jelutong, Bukit Gelugor, Bagan, Tasek Gelugor, Batu Kawan, Permatang Pauh and Bukit Mertajam, the polling would begin at 10am and end at 5pm, he said when contacted.

Zulkiefly said 1,128 candidates were contesting for divisional chief, deputy chief, vice-chiefs and 15 divisional committee members as well as the divisional Youth chief, Youth deputy chief, Youth vice-chiefs and 15 Youth committee members.

The members will also elect the divisional Wanita chief, Wanita deputy chief, Wanita vice-chiefs and seven Wanita committee members.

The results are expected to be known as early as 6pm, he said. — Bernama