Businessman Deepak, brother sue Rosmah for RM50m

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — A businessman, who was once close to Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, yesterday filed a lawsuit against her to seek RM50 million in damages over an alleged conspiracy that caused his business losses, New Straits Times reported.

JR Deepak Jaikishan and his younger brother J. Rajesh filed the lawsuit with the High Court yesterday, claiming Datuk Seri Najib Razak had abused his position as then prime minister to order Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Berhad to file various legal actions against him.

Deepak claimed the civil suits were meant to block him from giving oral evidence in a civil case related to murdered Mongolian national, Altantuya Shaariibuu.

The two named Najib’s wife, Rosmah, and his younger brother, Datuk Ahmad Johari Abdul Razak, Umno Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Raheem and then Bank Kerjasama Rakyat chairman Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh as defendants.

Deepak courted controversy when he once claimed he had negotiated with private investigator P. Balasubramaniam to retract the latter’s statutory declaration implicating Rosmah in the murder.

The allegation then spiralled into an elaborate exchange of accusations and complex lawsuits and counter-suits between him and Bank Kerjasama Rakyat which remains unresolved until this day.

In the latest lawsuit, the businessman said the defendants had directly and indirectly conspired to damage his business.

They claimed that Bank Kerjasama Rakyat had agreed to use a dispute over a RM200 million loan linked to a property transaction against Deepak in 2008. The legal dispute was then settled with an agreement that the businessman be paid RM22 million.

Shukry was said to be the mediator in the deal.