Milan Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid models Moschino's sumptuous bridal gown

Gigi Hadid models the Moschino wedding gown at the fashion house's Milan show. — Instagram pic

MILAN, Sept 22 — Since Fashion Week kicked off in Milan, influencers, muses and style icons from around the world have touched down in the city for a week-long fashion-fest. They are also treating their followers to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of life backstage by sharing all kinds of pictures on social media. Thursday, September 20, the Moschino fashion house put a new spin on the bridal gown with Gigi Hadid closing the show in a spectacular creation embellished with a swarm of fluttering butterflies.

Although many of Thursday’s shows were eagerly awaited, it was no doubt the Moschino event that got social media chattering the most. And rightly so, since the Italian label’s creative director, Jeremy Scott, once again delivered a spectacular show with a collection that played with the codes of dressmaking. Star models (Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Vittoria Ceretti, Kaia Gerber) walked the runway adorned with scissors, a thimble and a tape measure, for example.

But it was above all the show’s final silhouette—a sublime bridal gown with a puffball skirt and a huge train—that captivated guests the most, as the dress’s long veil was adorned with a swarm of butterflies fluttering in the wake of the bride-to-be. It was an enchanting sight that roused a standing ovation from the show’s guests.

Bella Hadid, the sister of Moschino’s model bride, shared a backstage video of her sibling on Instagram, saying: “This was so magical #icried what a beautiful moment.” — AFP-Relaxnews