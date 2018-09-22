Glider to work on the new e-scooter by Inboard Technology

Tony Sacharny, an electrical engineer with Inboard Technology. — Inboard Technology pic

NEW YORK, Sept 22 — Inboard Technology, the California startup that brought you the M1 battery-powered skateboard, is now bringing you the Glider, an e-scooter available in February 2019.

Inboard Technology made its name in the e-transport world early last year when it released its rechargeable, battery-powered M1 skateboard. This coming February, the company is releasing another product as announced on Twitter, perhaps more suitable to a wider audience:

The Glider is a 750W e-scooter with rechargeable, quick-swap batteries that will keep you rolling up to 12 miles on a single charge. Like the M1, this scooter’s back wheel has a motor inside that can accelerate, brake, and climb hills in accordance with an aluminum throttle and mechanical and regenerative brake sensitive to the touch.

The coiled shocks supporting the oversized tires in conjunction with a low center of gravity make the 22mph ride to work smooth and stable on all urban terrains. Plus, when you arrive, the steering column and handle bars fold down for easy carrying and storage which is especially useful in tight city areas.

With the urban commuter and changing climate in mind during development, Inboard Technology is advocating the use of the e-scooter for businesses, universities, and cities. With an open API, the connected Glider makes the management of a potential fleet of scooters out and about in the city feasible.

The Inboard Technology Glide e-scooter will be priced at US$1,299 (RM4,133). — AFP-Relaxnews