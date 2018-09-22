PKR elections begin today

A total of 800,000 PKR members around the country are eligible to vote in the elections. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The elections for various posts in PKR began today, with members in Kedah and Penang were the first to go to the polls as early as 9am.

The focus will definitely be on the post of deputy president after Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been returned unopposed as president on August 5.

The contest for the post of deputy president is a straight fight between Gombak MP and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli.

The members will elect the vice-presidents, AMK (Youth) chief, Wanita chief and members of the Central Leadership Council.

Also, at these elections, the members will pick their representatives at the divisional level, namely the chief, deputy chief, vice-chiefs and 15 divisional committee members as well as the divisional Youth chief, Youth deputy chief, Youth vice-chiefs and 15 Youth committee members.

The members will also elect the divisional Wanita chief, Wanita deputy chief, Wanita vice-chiefs and seven Wanita committee members.

The party elections are seeing history in the making as the system of electronic voting or e-voting is being used for the first time.

A total of 800,000 PKR members around the country are eligible to vote in the elections.

The elections in Perlis and Perak will take place on September 23; Melaka, September 29; Johor, September 30; Kelantan and Terengganu, October 5; Pahang, October 6; Federal Territories, October 7; Selangor, October 13, 14 and 21; Negri Sembilan, October 20; Sarawak, October 20 and 21 and Sabah, October 27 and 28. — Bernama