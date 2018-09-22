Tesla Model 3 follows predecessors, gets NHTSA perfect safety rating

NHTSA conducts frontal crash test on Tesla Model 3. — Picture courtesy of NHTSA

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 — The US NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) tested the safety of the Tesla Model 3 sedan and, just like the Model S and Model X, the car has received perfect 5-star ratings in every category.

Tesla describes safety as, “the most important part of the overall Model 3 design” and with nothing rated below 5-stars in all categories from the NHTSA, which published the results this week, the Model 3 gets an overall safety rating of 5-stars with zero recalls.

The car's aluminum and steel structure gives it strength to resist up to four times its own weight, despite the glass rooftop, and its low centre of gravity keeps the vehicle as in-control as possible, lowering the probability of it rolling over.

In the event of a head-on collision (with both vehicles moving at 56 kph), the driver and the passenger are as protected as possible with both parties receiving 5 stars of safety. Both seats have frontal, curtain, torso/pelvis, and knee airbags.

The side crash rating was broken down into two main categories: the side barrier and side pole ratings. If you're stationary and are hit at an intersection (at 62 kph) or hit a tree or street light, the safety of the driver and all passengers, both front and back, still received five stars.

Lastly, the rollover, was tested. We already know that the likelihood of this type of accident is greatly diminished due to the low center of gravity, but even in the case of this complete loss-of-control event, the sedan again received a perfect rating.

Additionally, the NHTSA recommends — not requires — a set of safety technologies for all vehicles like forward collision warning, lane departure warning, crash imminent braking, and dynamic brake support. The Model 3 sports all these, and each meets its respective NHTSA performance test. — AFP-Relaxnews