The Hoxton brand opens its first US property in Brooklyn

The lobby of The Hoxton, Williamsburg. — Handout via AFP

NEW YORK, Sept 22 — After London, Amsterdam and Paris, British hotel brand The Hoxton has opened the doors to its first US property in Brooklyn — one of many projects set to launch across the US.

Converted from the site of a former Rosenwach water tank factory, The Hoxton, Williamsburg was designed to optimise its surroundings with sweeping views of Brooklyn and the Manhattan skyline from its rooftop terrace and select bedrooms.

In line with the brand’s urban chic design aesthetic, Ennismore Design Studio used a colour palette of sage green, port and navy, which is offset by brass details, raw concrete ceilings and mohair headboards.

Each of the 175 rooms features the usual Hoxton amenities: Free bottled water, free Wi-fi, an hour of free calls to anywhere in the world, and a daily breakfast bag delivered to your door.

Guests are never far from a reminder of their surroundings: A selection of books curated by local residents lines the bookshelves, while beds are covered in linens from a local Brooklyn designer.

Rooms are also light and airy, thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. All come with king-sized beds.

Like other Hoxton properties, the ethos of The Hoxton, Williamsburg is to also become a neighbourhood attraction for locals, with fitness classes, workshops, revolving exhibitions and live performances.

Dining options include Klein’s, an American brasserie-style restaurant; a more relaxed outdoor mezzanine restaurant called Backyard; and the rooftop, open-air restaurant Summerly, which is poised to become another Brooklyn hotspot with its sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline.

After Williamsburg, more openings are slated for Portland, Los Angeles, Chicago and Southwark in London. — AFP-Relaxnews