Alcohol poisoning death toll now at 29

Shah Alam Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Baharuddin Mat Taib holds up a bottle of alcohol during a press conference at the Shah Alam police headquarters September 19, 2018.— Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Seven new cases of alcohol poisoning have been reported in Health Ministry facilities — six in Kuala Lumpur and one in Perak as of noon yesterday.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 76 cases in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Perak were recorded since September 15.

“There was a total of 29 deaths of which 18 were in Selangor, nine in Kuala Lumpur and two in Perak,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The 29 recorded cases of fatal methanol poisoning involved Myanmar nationals (12), Malaysia (9), Nepal (6), Bangladesh (1) and two with no citizenship status.

He added that there were 47 recorded cases of methanol poisoning that were non-fatal. They included Nepal nationals (21), Myanmar (10), Bangladesh (eight), Malaysia (seven) and Indonesia (one).

Dr Noor Hisham said the Ministry of Health through its Food Safety and Quality Division was carrying out enforcement action nationwide.

“So far, 262 premises selling liquor have been inspected with 780 bottles of various brands of alcoholic beverages including brands that did not comply with the Food Act 1983 and Food Regulations 1985, being seized,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham added that Section 13 of the Food Act 1983 stated that any person who prepared or sold any food that had poisonous or harmful substances that were injurious to health was committing an offence and could upon conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding RM100, 000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years or both.

Those with symptoms of methanol poisoning such as abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, headache, vision loss within five days of consuming alcoholic beverages, should immediately seek treatment at a clinic or hospital. — Bernama