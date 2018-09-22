Postmodern Jukebox: Performing beyond YouTube

Ariana Savalas was the best dressed on Sunday. — Picture courtesy of Starline Production

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — As a band leader thinking of how to connect with your audience during a “live” show can be quite a challenge.

Composing a setlist, pre-show doubts of whether it would be a hit or a miss and post-criticism can be hard pills to swallow, but thankfully Scott Bradlee’s music collective Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ) did what they did best at KL Live last Sunday: Delivering a soulful performance.

Their third visit to the region provided fans a similar affair; modern hits with a vintage twist, toe-tapping jams and an opera-themed night out.

It was a clear reminder to how they have garnered more than a billion views on YouTube and over three million fans since becoming a worldwide phenomenon in 2011.

Fans came dressed in vintage outfits and they were treated in similar fashion when Ariana Savalas appeared on stage in a black burlesque-styled dress and started off the gig with a sexy twist of Lady Gaga’s Bad Romance.

The 31-year-old seduced the audience with her high pitch tones and interacted with everyone in the front row.

PMJ’s heartthrob Von Smith drew the loudest screams of the night. — Picture courtesy of Starline Production

There were cries that Haley Reinhart did not make this tour, but those wails became cheers after Mario Jose’s rendition of I’m Not The Only One by Sam Smith and Olivia Kuper Harris’s Last Friday Night.

Savalas resumed her role as PMJ’s emcee as she introduced the band’s heartthrob, 32-year-old Von Smith, whose appearance brought the loudest cheers of the night.

The pop singer who boasts a wide range of vocal skills — often being described as soprano — delivered Justin Timberlake’s 2002 hit Cry Me A River in impressive fashion.

Clad in a black shirt, beige khakis, braces and a straw hat, the vocalist’s rendition of the song set the tempo of what fans can expect from the 10-piece troop.

Each vocalist took their turns on centrestage that allowed every song to be presented at its best with little rest in between.

Jose and Brielle Von Hugel set a romantic tone in KL Live as they delivered Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’. — Picture courtesy of Starline Production

If the crowd were still lacking the groove, Anissa Lee’s tap dancing must have caught their attention.

The dancer delivered about three solos and the one which got everyone dancing along was Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk.

The duets midway through the show captivated the audience too, with Jose and Smith’s duet of Outkast’s Hey Ya! spreading a pop vibe, the trio of female vocalists singing Beyonce’s Single Ladies getting the crowd to join in, and Jose and Brielle Von Hugel’s take on Ed Sheeran’s Perfect set a cosy atmosphere.

The pop and jazz were then traded for indie and alternative rock as the male vocalists sang Smash Mouth’s 1999 hit All Star.

The trio of (from left) Olivia Kuper Harris, Ariana Savalas and Brielle Von Hugel boasts different singing styles which gelled together whenever called upon. — Picture courtesy of Starline Production

Five more songs followed before the set came to an end. Those who secured meet-and-greet tickets had a chance to spend time with their favourite artistes.

In true PMJ style, it was a memorable 90-minute show filled with laughter, sing-alongs, dance beats and romantic tunes.

It is hard to single out a standout performer but to those who missed it, get yourself a ticket when they return for another show.

A cover band with a talented cast who did a perfect job.

A YouTube band that is worth seeing “live” again.