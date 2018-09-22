‘Semalam Di Malaya’ proves old is gold with voices of the past

(From left) Liza, Aishah, Guerzo and Musly belt out 'Getaran Jiwa.' — Picture courtesy of MPO

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — They don’t make songs like they used to anymore. If there was one major takeaway from last weekend’s “Semalam Di Malaya” concert at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas that was certainly it.

It was an evening filled with nostalgia as four Malaysian voices accompanied by the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) took the audience down memory lane.

The voices in question were none other than Aishah, Liza Hanim, Rachel Guerzo and Musly Ramlee, who enchanted the crowd on Malaysia Day weekend with songs of yesteryear.

For those who grew up with the music of Alfonso Soliano and Tan Sri Ahmad Merican, it was a rare chance to listen to music no longer played on radio while younger members of the audience were given a glimpse into the past, and what they missed out on.

The two-hour show featured oldies such as Sayang Di Sayang, Jauh-Jauh, Setangkai Kembang Melati and patriotic tunes like Tanah Pusaka and Perajurit Tanah Air, all given a breath of fresh air with new arrangements and symphonic treatment.

Liza, who is making a comeback after a 10-year hiatus, started the night with Saiful Bahri’s Semalam Di Malaya.

“Thank you for coming out to celebrate our great songs,” the five-month pregnant songstress addressed the crowd.

Later on, when she sang Ahmad Jaafar’s Jelingan Manja, she playfully told the audience: “This song always brings out the flirtatious girl in you.”

Fans of vocal powerhouse Aishah got to see the 1980s diva in her element whether she was hitting the high notes singing Jimmy Boyle’s forlorn Jauh-Jauh or got everyone misty-eyed as she sang the sentimental and heart-tugging Ibu, which she dedicated to all mothers in the concert hall.

Guerzo, Soliano’s granddaughter who performed with her brothers on stage, said she had dreamt of this moment since she was a young girl when she saw her grandfather conducting.

The pianist and sultry singer was a striking vision who sang Airmata Berderai, Gadis Idaman and Tunas Kasih, which were given a jazzy makeover by Ahmad Muriz Che Rose of MPO and music arranger Jenny Chin.

“Singing with an orchestra is probably the toughest thing I’ve ever done in my life — it’s intimidating because the culture of an orchestra very disciplined and this is a million-dollar experience for me,” she said at the post-concert press conference.

No nostalgia-themed concert would be complete without P. Ramlee hits and Musly was the perfect reincarnation of the late screen legend, singing hits such as Hujan Di Tengahari and a medley of Nak Dara Rindu, Di Mana Kan Ku Cari Ganti and Kwek Mambo.

The encore of the evening and highlight was P. Ramlee’s iconic Getaran Jiwa.

Usually sung by a single performer, Vivian Chua’s arrangement was magnetic and unexpected by introducing a fast tempo and four vocalists. It was bold and robust, and the MPO should seriously consider putting it in a record.

After the concert, Muriz, who conducted the concert, said it was Aishah’s idea to perform Getaran Jiwa for the encore.

“We asked ourselves, ‘How different are we going to present it?’ so we brought it up to Vivian and told her it was for four voices,” he said.

It was the longest piece for the singers to practise, taking them an entire day to rehearse and perfect the new arrangement.

“I’ve always sung the melody but suddenly Liza and I had to harmonise — remembering who sings which part was the main challenge as Getaran Jiwa is rarely sung by four people.

“Before the concert, we hoped people would stay on for the encore because we worked so hard on it,” said Aishah.

Not only did the audience stay on, it left a packed hall wanting more.

