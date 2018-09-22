Bagging financial independence in Ipoh after visit to Nepal

Sonia Khor works with Nepalese women in Pokhara to bring their handiwork to Ipoh — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sept 22 — Three years ago, Sonia Khor travelled to Nepal expecting the trip to be a typical vacation, visiting temples of the Central Asian nation.

Little did she know that the trip would lead to her setting up a store in her hometown of Ipoh, dedicated to helping the Nepalese people thousands of miles away.

Khor is the owner of The Double Dorje, a store that sells bags woven by disadvantaged communities in rural areas surrounding the Nepalese city of Pokhara.

After her trip, she hit on the idea of setting up a store in Malaysia, where she could give Nepalese weavers and seamstresses a larger market for their products.

The aim is to improve the communities’ financial situation and help them become more financially independent.

“I was surprised to see many of them sewing and weaving bags out in the open or in tents.

“The bags were well made but there wasn’t a big demand because they were being sold on the streets,” she told Malay Mail recently.

“In 2016, I returned to Nepal and told them about my idea to sell their goods in Malaysia. They were very happy with the idea, and the store opened in Oct 2016.”

Located in Market Lane, Ipoh’s Old Town district, the store is named after the Sanskrit word that means thunderbolt and diamond.

Around 80 per cent of the goods sold at the stop are made by single mothers, while the rest come from male villagers and orphans.

Many of the women are part of the Women’s Skills Development Organisation in Pokhara.

Khor flies to Nepal once a year to plan designs for the bags and discuss stock with the villagers.

She will stay there for up to two weeks, working with the women to fine-tune the designs and observe product samples.

The Nepalese women give her a price that covers the cost of their materials and workmanship, which she pays once she returns to Malaysia.

Khor also pay to fly the goods to Malaysia.

In addition, she sends them 20 per cent of the sale profits.

“In total, the goods can weigh around 300 kilogrammes. A sewn bag takes around two days to make while a weaved bag takes five days,” she said.

The bags are made from Nepalese materials, and have excellent workmanship.

No two bags are alike, which lends a certain uniqueness to each item.

“They don’t make the bags from specific pieces of cloth. Instead, they use all parts of the cloth that they buy.

“There is no waste so each bag is made up of different combinations of cloths.”

Khor said the bags are a hit among customers in Ipoh, including tourists who visit the city’s Old Town district.

“We have seen customers from as far as Germany and Japan. A lot of Chinese tourists also love the bags.”

Despite the long flights, Khor is happy with the goods she sells and the effect it has on the people she first met three years ago.

“The target has always been to empower the disadvantaged people of Nepal, so they can generate income and become financially independent. I’m happy doing that.”