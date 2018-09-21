Chris Cornell box set coming November 16 (VIDEO)

A box set of music from Chris Cornell is slated for November 16 release. — Picture courtesy of Chris Cornell via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Sept 21 — A box set of music from the late Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman is slated for release November 16.

The 88-track (64 audio, 24 video) Super Deluxe box set includes 11 previously unreleased tracks from the late Chris Cornell, who died in May 2017.

The set also features a 66-page hardcover photo book. The collection spans the artist’s career, with songs from Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog and Audioslave, as well as solo tracks.

Previously unreleased tracks include When Bad Does Good, which is out now. Pitchfork reports that the track was “produced, recorded and mixed by Chris Cornell and was found in his personal recordings archive.”

Listen to When Bad Does Good by Chris Cornell on YouTube.

The Seattle-born rocker was a major figure of the grunge scene. He founded the band, Soundgarden, in the early 1980s.

The box set is available to pre-order here. — AFP-Relaxnews