IPCMC to boost integrity of police force, deputy IGP says

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 ― The government’s decision to transform the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) into an independent body known as the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) will enhance the integrity and capabilities of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

He said the police welcomed the move and are interested to know how it would be implemented to ensure justice for all.

“Whatever the government through the Cabinet decides has taken the interest of all parties into consideration.

“We (police) have no problems with the implementation, but we will ensure that our members are looked after, while giving better service to the community,” he said after officiating the closing ceremony of the Inspector-General of Police Cup Futsal Tournament here today.

Noor Rashid hoped the government would consider PDRM’s application for more allocation, especially for training to enable it to train more personnel.

“This will increase PDRM’s efficiency to provide the best service to all parties,” he said.

In a press conference held after chairing the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption in Putrajaya today, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government had agreed that the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) be empowered and known as the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC).

The IPCMC is an independent body to receive complaints and carry out investigations on police misconduct. ― Bernama