Sabah clinch hockey gold and create Sukma history

The Sabah team celebrates their gold medal win after being crowned men’s hockey champions at the 2018 Malaysia Games (Sukma) at the Sultan Azlan Shah Stadium, Ipoh September 21, 2018. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 21 — Sabah created history today when they were crowned the men’s hockey champions in the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) at Azlan Shah Stadium here tonight.

After being tied 1-1 at full-time, the squad under Hasrul Jideh went on to defeat Pahang 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

Granson Noel Goden scored the winning goal to deliver the gold medal to Sabah.

In the final, Pahang opened the score via Muhamad Izham Azhar in the 35th minute through a penalty stroke but Sabah found the equaliser via Shello Silverius in the 49th minute through a penalty corner.

“In the 19 years history of Sukma, this is the first time Sabah have entered the final and won the gold medal. Thanks to a paradigm shift and hard work by the players,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile in the bronze medal match, Johor defeated hosts, Perak 2-1. — Bernama