Keith Lim cracks Sukma 50m freestyle record twice

Federal Territories’ Keith Lim Kit Sern poses with his gold medal in the 2018 Malaysia Games (Sukma) men’s 50 metre freestyle at the Tuanku Zara Aquatic Centre, Ipoh September 21, 2018. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 21 — National swimmer, Keith Lim of Federal Territories was in top form today at the Tuanku Zara Aquatic Centre pool when he rewrote the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 50 metre freestyle record twice.

In the heats, this morning, Keith clocked the fastest time of 23.44 seconds to erase the 10-year-old record of 23.45s set by Selangor’s Foo Jian Beng in the 2008 edition in Terengganu.

In the final, Keith shattered his own record with a time of 23.19s and won the gold medal in style.

“This is my last Sukma appearance... I was hoping to break the national record I created but it did not materialise,” he told Bernama after the race.

The silver medal went to Penang swimmer Lim Yin Chuen who clocked 23.80s while the bronze was won by Selangor’s Lim Zi Win in 24.06s.

The national record of 23.10s was set by Keith in June at the Mare Nostrum Monte Carlo, Monaco to rewrite the record of 23.17s set by Alwyn Tan in 2015.

In all, Keith collected four gold medals in this Sukma including the 100m freestyle, 4x100m medley relay and 4x200m medley relay.

After this, Keith who is a finance and investment student at University College Sedaya International (UCSI) will be participating in the Asean University Games in Myanmar in December. — Bernama