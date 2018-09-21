10 nabbed in Selangor raids following alcohol fatalities

Selangor police chief commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor speaks during a press conference at the Selangor Contingent Police headquarters in Shah Alam September 19, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Sept 21 ― The Selangor police have made 10 arrests in 13 raids mounted in the state from Wednesday to this afternoon in connection with the toxic alcohol poisoning cases, which has claimed 22 lives in Selangor since Monday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the operation code-named ‘Ops Methanol’ was carried out at retail and convenience stores in Shah Alam, Gombak, Sungai Buloh and Kajang.

The ten arrested individuals comprised nine men and a woman who are the operators and workers of the stores, he said in a statement here today.

“During the raids, 1,021 bottles of liquor and 1,695 cans of various brands of beer were seized. All suspects have been remanded for investigation under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967,” he added.

Mazlan said that as of 8am today, the death toll due to toxic alcohol poisoning in Selangor stood at 22 compared to 20 last night.

Another 22 victims were still receiving treatment, while 14 others had been discharged from hospital, he added. ― Bernama