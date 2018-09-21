Don’t accept EC chairman post until Parliament reconvenes, Khairy tells Art Harun

Khairy pointed out that the nomination method itself is a commitment by the Pakatan government to institutional reforms. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 ― Former Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has urged prominent lawyer Azhar Harun to hold off from becoming the Election Commission (EC) chairman, at least until the Parliament has given consent.

In a series of tweets, the Rembau MP said Pakatan Harapan's election manifesto promised the nomination of EC members would go through the process of Parliamentary recognition, which he said Azhar's did not.

"I welcome Art (as Azhar is popularly known) as the new EC chairman. He is a qualified and authoritative candidate, whom I am confident can strengthen the electoral system and guarantee free and fair elections for all political parties in Malaysia.

"Yet Parliament will reconvene again on October 15. Why could the nomination not be delayed until then? Even without a new chairman the EC can still conduct the Port Dickson by-election. Do not use that as an excuse," Khairy said.

He added that in the exhilaration of celebrating a progressive to head an important institution, it should not be forgotten that the nomination method itself is a commitment by the new government to institutional reforms.

Saya mengalu-alukan pelantikan Saudara Art Harun sebagai Pengerusi SPR yang baharu. Beliau sudah tentu merupakan calon yang layak dan berwibawa.

Saya yakin beliau dapat mengukuhkan lagi sistem pilihanraya & menjamin ‘free & fair elections’ untuk semua parti politik di Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/nKMLzcPI2n — Khairy Jamaluddin (@Khairykj) September 21, 2018

"Despite the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, I hope Art's commitment to institutional reform will mean he temporarily holds off the nomination until it has been recognised by Parliament.

"You must not start the process of institutional reforms with an appointment made in total disregard to the very reforms you have promised," Khairy concluded.

His tweets have generated a wide range of responses ― from those supporting Khairy's stance to some condemning him for being hypocritical now that he is in the Opposition. A few cynically remarked that a political party is expected to put its own supporters in such positions while it holds power.