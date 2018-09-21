Selangor end 24-year wait for Sukma women hockey gold

IPOH, Sept 21 — The 24-year wait by the Selangor squad finally ended when they clinched the elusive women’s hockey gold medal at the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) at Azlan Shah Stadium here today.

Despite playing in heavy rain, the Selangor squad keep their focus to triumph with a solitary goal by Siti Nur Aliah Amnuruddin in the 25th minute.

According to coach Ikmal Abdul Jabar, the victory was due to the dedication and commitment shown by the players.

“The last time we won a gold was in the 1994 Sukma in Perak, this is gold medal means alot to us and the Selangor contingent,” he told reporters.

Earlier, in the bronze medal deciding match, Federal Territories overpowered Terengganu 3-2. — Bernama