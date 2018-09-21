Najib questions why Umno MPs deserting party

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today questioned why Umno MPs were deserting the party when it is facing testing times. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PEKAN, Sept 21 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today questioned why Umno MPs were deserting the party when it is facing testing times.

He said that as individuals given the trust to lead by Umno, they should be loyal to the party and its struggle.

“We must remain loyal to the party no matter the situation...whether we are in power or not. What more during this time when the party needs us the most,” the Pekan MP said when met at the Chini state constituency service centre during a (Bubur Asyura) progamme here today.

He was commenting on the latest departure of Umno stalwarts Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (Jeli MP) and Datuk Seri Anifah Aman (Kimanis MP).

Mustapa said he found Umno to be straying from its struggle and was no longer inclusive while Anifah claimed that he had failed to deliver on his promise to ensure that Sabah’s status in the federation was restored as per the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Najib is currently facing a slew of corruption, criminal breach of trust and abuse of power charges. — Bernama