Ombudsman vital in civil service reform, says Suhakam

Cynthia Gabriel said an ombudsman is an invaluable asset to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission by helping it to hone in on fraud or corruption cases. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, Sept 21 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has welcomed Putrajaya’s move to establish an ombudsman system as it is part of the much needed reform of the civil service.

Suhakam Commissioner Gerald Joseph said it is good news to hear the Cabinet’s decision to create the system for the government’s agencies and ministries.

“We welcome this independent oversight system, and hope it can be done the soonest,” he told the Malay Mail.

Joseph said the ombudsman system should operate within an independent framework that can protect its function.

Asked who would be best suited to carry out the duties of an ombudsman, he said it can be anyone.

“The background is not as important as the individual’s experience, fiercely independent, undoubtable integrity, and is well-respected in society,” Joseph said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced that the Public Complaints Bureau will be transformed into the Malaysian Ombudsman, adding that it will require a special legislation to be tabled.

On September 13, Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism executive director Cynthia Gabriel told Malay Mail that the ombudsman system can potentially help Malaysia turn the tide in the fight against corruption.

“An ombudsman is an independent office that exists in different agencies or institutions, meaning there can be multiple ombudsmen.

“The system is such that it can publish its own reports on its findings, further raising public awareness on the issue,” she said, adding similar models could be found in Commonwealth countries including Australia and New Zealand.

For the country, Gabriel said an ombudsman is an invaluable asset to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission by helping it to hone in on fraud or corruption cases.

As the role is filled by someone of influence and experience, such as a retired judge, this meant the individual is free from political influences.

“What differs an ombudsman from the MACC is that they have the power to look at the risk factors of a certain organisation, and whether its compliance mechanisms, processes and procedures are being properly followed,” she said.