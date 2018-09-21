Malaysia Baru triggered need for new Indian party, PIBM says

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The New Malaysia spirit triggered the founding of Parti India Muslim Bersatu Malaysia (PIBM), said its pro-tem president Datuk Jamarulkhan MS Kadir.

“We feel the time has come for the political voice of the Indian Muslim community in the country be expressed by its own leaders,” he told a media conference on the formation of PIBM here today.

Jamarulkhan said the party was currently awaiting approval from the Registrar of Societies after having submitted its application for registration on Aug 23.

Its head of strategy and information Ariff Farhan said PIBM would remain independent but would be friendly to the Pakatan Harapan government and other parties which championed the interests of all Malaysians.

The New Malaysia spirit refers to the joy of Malaysians at large at seeing the previous Barisan Nasional government, seen as corrupt, kicked out in the 14th general election on May 9 after six decades in power. — Bernama