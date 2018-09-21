PKR problematic? Only to outsiders, says Fuziah

Former PKR vice-president Fuziah Salleh (seated) takes a picture with Johor Wanita PKR members after her dialogue session at the Seri Malaysia Hotel in Johor Baru September 21, 2018. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 21 — Former PKR vice-president Fuziah Salleh denied that the party was problematic due to the supposed internal conflicts between different factions ahead of the party elections.

“We (PKR) don’t have any problems, in fact the party is more united than before. It’s the outsiders that perceive us as problematic because they don’t understand how PKR works,” she said at a dialogue with about 100 Johor Wanita PKR members here today.

When asked to comment about the two main factions in PKR, the 59-year-old Kuantan MP said factions exist in most political parties and it was not something extraordinary.

She said the existence of “factions” was good as it shows democracy at its best.

“We in PKR practice the ‘one member, one vote’ system which allows any member to participate in the party election,” said Fuziah.

She was also confident that the supporters of the various factions will carry themselves professionally for the party election.

On the support for PKR by its women members, Fuziah described the political party as breaking new grounds after the May general election, and urged more women to join in its ranks.

She said PKR will embark on a campaign to attract more female professionals and young women to join in their women’s wing.

More than 800,000 PKR members around the country are eligible to vote in the party’s elections, which will be done in stages through the new e-voting system from tomorrow to October 28.

A total of 105,056 PKR members in Kedah and Penang are the first to vote.

They will elect the new PKR leadership line up, namely the party’s deputy president, vice presidents, AMK (Youth) chief, Wanita chief and members of the central leadership council, as well as leaders and committee members at divisional level.