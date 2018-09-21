N.Sembilan PKR polls deferred to Oct 20 due to PD by-election

Negri Sembilan PKR chief Aminuddin Harun said the Negri Sembilan PKR polls scheduled for September 29 have been postponed to October 20. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 21 — Negri Sembilan PKR polls scheduled for September 29 have been postponed to October 20.

State PKR chairman Aminuddin Harun, who is also Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar, told reporters here today that the party’s Elections Committee made the decision following September 29 being the nomination day for the Port Dickson (PD) by-election.

Incumbent Port Dickson MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, from PKR, has vacated the seat to give way to PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is slated to succeed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister.

Polling is on October 13. — Bernama