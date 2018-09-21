PAS will contest in PD if no other Opposition candidate, says division chief

Mahfuz said the by-election will be a benchmark for PAS ahead of the 15th General Election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Sept 21 ― PAS will take on PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Port Dickson by-election if the other Opposition parties do not have a candidate, said the Islamist party’s Port Dickson division chief Mahfuz Roslan.

He told Malay Mail today that the PAS Syura Council had initially decided that the party would not contest in the by-election as it would be a waste of funds.

“However, if no Opposition parties were to field candidates, PAS will contest in the by-election and won’t let Anwar win easily,” he said when met at Kampung Sawah here.

Mahfuz said the by-election will be a benchmark for the party ahead of the 15th General Election.

On September 13, PAS said it will not take part in the by-election as it was against the forced vacancy to make way for Anwar’s return to Parliament.

However, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said during the party’s annual congress last weekend that it was prepared to field a challenger in the by-election if Umno has doubts about its chances in Port Dickson.

Umno’s Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz urged his party not to block Anwar’s bid to return to Parliament, telling them they may need to work with PKR later.

The by-election was called following the resignation of PKR’s Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah on September 12.

It will be the fourth by-election since the 14th General election.

The Election Commission yesterday set nomination day for September 29, and polling on October 13.