Sonia Cassendra lifts two records, two gold medals at Sukma

TAPAH, Sept 21 — Johor athlete, Sonia Cassendra Masne, proved she was right in taking up weightlifting despite going against her mother’s wishes when she won two gold medals and cracked two Sukma records at the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma).

The two records, the snatch event and clean and jerk event in the over 90 kg category which was first contested in the biennial Sukma.

The 18-year-old hoisted 96kg to take the snatch event, ahead of her nearest challenger L. Diviya of Perak who could only lift 71kg to bag the silver.

The bronze medal was won by Sarawakian Cheerylyn Upang Ikap who cleared 70kg.

Sonia Cassendra, a Johor-born Kadazan-Dusun athlete also easily took the clean and jerk event by lifting 120kg in her second attempt.

However, her third attempt with an additional load of 10kg was disqualified by the jury following a technical error but it was good enough to allow her win the second gold.

The silver medal went to Cheerylyn Upang with 100kg while Kedah’s Nur Alyaa Nabilah Ahmad Nazri (93 kg) settled for bronze.

On the technical error, Sonia Cassendra said the incorrect technique when lifting made one of her hand tilted causing her 130kg lift to be cancelled.

“This is my first Sukma and I hope the two golds won today will help my mother to have more confident with my talent in this sport,” she told the reporters on the last day of the event Tapah District Council Merdeka Hall.

She also expressed her dream of representing Malaysia in any weightlifting tournaments. — Bernama