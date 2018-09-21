Fuziah: Lynas review committee will be fair and objective

Fuziah said the committee was given three-months to complete their review of LAMP and its operations. — AFP pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 21 ― Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh said her first task as the newly-appointed chairman of the evaluation committee on Lynas’ rare earths refinery in Pahang is to look into all documents between the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government and the company.

She said the committee will obtain documents related to the Lynas Advanced Materials Plant (LAMP) in Gebeng prior to its establishment in 2008 from the International Trade and Industry Ministry and also the previous Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry.

“We will be fair and objective in our review, especially on the issue of the plant’s removal of all wastes, including the products made from the wastes, which are hazardous to public health and the environment,” she told Malay Mail when contacted today.

The deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Department said the committee was given three-months to complete their review of LAMP and its operations.

Fuziah also said the committee will look into Lynas’s Condisoil, which is a soil conditioner derived from residue produced by the rare earth plant.

She said the committee was keen to look into the recycling or manufacture of the soil conditioner and if there were any harmful effects.

“The committee, consisting of 10 professionals and experts, will be tasked with reviewing the safety standards, health, environment and also radioactive waste aspects of LAMP,” she said.

Fuziah said she was confident that they can come-up with a comprehensive review by the end of the period.

Fuziah has been at the forefront of protests against the LAMP and had called for its closure, fearing health and environmental hazards posed by radiation emitted in the processing plant.

National news agency Bernama reported Lynas Corporation CEO Amanda Lacaze saying in July that the Australian company will cooperate with the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

The Star had also reported Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia Andrew Goledzinowski saying at a tea hosted by Lynas last Tuesday, that it would be a tragedy if the plant were forced to shutter as many locals would be jobless, and Malaysia’s reputation as an investment draw would be hurt.

On its website, Lynas said it employs some 600 Malaysians at its plant here.