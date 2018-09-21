Saifuddin rubbishes claims of split in PKR, Umno alliance

Saifuddin said it was PKR's diversity in membership that gave it strength. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 21 ― PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has quashed rumours that the party is split and intends to “go over to the other side”.

"The idea of merging with Umno has never arisen and talk that PKR wil split into two, three or four factions has been around since the party was founded 20 years ago.

"These rumours arise because the party membership is made up of members of NGOs, former Umno members, activists and community leaders,” he told the media after attending the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Saifuddin, who is also Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, said it was this diversity in membership that gave PKR its strength.

Some, he said, saw the keen contests for posts in this year’s party polls as the source of the split but “could not see that democracy was thriving in PKR”.

Rumours are going around on social media that PKR would split in two camps, one aligning with Umno to form Barisan Harapan Malaysia which allegedly will be led by PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the other with Pakatan Harapan which is headed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. ― Bernama