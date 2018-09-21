10 things you can do with RM2.3b

You could buy two super-yachts with the sum of money. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Sept 21 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was charged with 21 counts of money laundering over the use and transfer of RM2.3 billion allegedly from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) yesterday.

That is quite a huge sum of money! Malay Mail takes a look at what an average person can buy with that amount of cash; everything from basic necessities to some luxurious shopping.

The basics

Malaysia’s staple food. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

1) 33.8 million 10 kilo bags of rice @ RM68 per bag

Based on 2014’s Per Capita Consumption (PCC) for rice from the Department of Statistics, Malaysians consume about 78.6 kilos of rice per year – that’s about 200 gms of rice per day.

This means the 33.8 million bags would last you and your family a lifetime or if you break it down based on our population of about 32 million people, each Malaysian would benefit with one bag of rice.

What’s better than free petrol? — Picture by Hari Anggara

2) Lifetime supply of Ron 95 petrol @ RM2.20 per litre

Who does not want free petrol? If the sum of RM2.3 billion is divided by the price per litre, you will not have to worry about forking out money for a refuel anytime soon.

3) Free electricity for 10.75 million households nationwide @ average of RM213 per month

According to the Department of Statistics, there were about 6.35 million households in 2010 compared to 4.8 million in 2000.

From 2000 to 2010, there was a 3.2 per cent annual increase and if we apply the same growth year to year until 2018, we should have enough “donation” to power every Malaysian household for a whole month.

That’s enough units for a whole generation to come. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

4) 54,762 low-cost homes @ RM42,000 per unit

Imagine being able to provide 54,762 families with low-cost homes... now that is putting money to good use.

The money can help a lot of homeless people. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

5) Aid 315,000 homeless with about RM600 per month for a whole year.

Dividing the grand sum by 315,000 people – with a bit of balance – will give you a return of RM7,301 per year or RM608.40 per month for each individual.

The cheapest car in Malaysia. — Malay Mail pic

6) 93,519 units of Perodua Axia’s base model @ RM22,990 per unit

That’s a lot of Axias!

The luxurious

7) 15,333 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak @RM150,000 each

If you have the cash, why not flaunt it? Even then, that is a lot of watches and we all know you just need one watch to tell the time

Malaysians are well-informed about Birkin bags by now. — Bernama pic

8) 11,500 Birkin bags @ RM200,000 each

Birkins are a hot topic in Malaysia but at the end of the day, who needs that many?

9) 460 houses throughout the Klang Valley @ RM5 million per unit (5,000 square feet)

Imagine the endless parties you can host throughout the year? A good investment too.

10) Two superyachts @ RM1.15 billion per model

What better way to show off your wealth than owning a fancy yacht? As per online reports, an average 100-metre super-yacht with a top speed of 25 knots and 50 crew members would cost RM1.1 billion.

If you had RM2.3 billion, you can spend:

* RM6.3 million a day

* RM262,557 per hour

* RM4,376 per minute

* RM72.92 per second

For the average Malaysian who has the spending power of RM1,000 per month, it would take you 2.3 million months to finish that cash.