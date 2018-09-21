Sudden spike in PKR’s membership because party now in govt, Saifuddin says

Saifuddin said people were drawn to the party because it, along with its Pakatan Harapan partners, were now in power in the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Sept 21 ― PKR has rubbished claims that the drastic increase in its membership is due to the party’s polls.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the people were drawn to the party because it, along with its Pakatan Harapan partners, were now in power in the country.

It was bound to happen unlike before when PKR was in the opposition, he said, adding that the spike also showed that the people had a new confidence in PKR.

He was speaking to reporters after attending a press conference to announce that PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be contesting the Port Dickson by-election for PH.

As of May 9 when the 14th general election was held, PKR’s membership stood at 550,000 members but shot up to more than 900,000 by June 26.

Saifuddin added that PKR had updated its membership list and following that, approximately 840,000 members were eligible to vote in the party’s polls which start tomorrow in Penang and Kedah.

“Those who qualify (to vote) are those who registered as members as of June 26. Those registered as members after June 26 do not qualify,” he said.

PKR’s elections are staggered and will conclude on Oct 28 when the contests for the top posts except for president will be held. Anwar won the president’s post unopposed at the close of nominations. ― Bernama