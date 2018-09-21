Fuziah: Shariah laws on LGBT should be clarified, not compromised

Fuziah said she agreed with Mahathir's stand that Malaysia does not accept LGBT culture and same-sex marriages. ― Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 21 ― The Federal government will urge state governments to amend their Shariah enactments for better clarity, especially those affecting the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Fuziah Salleh.

She said the move was not to change the current laws to suit the LGBT community, but to make clear the current Shariah laws.

“Make no mistake as the government is firm on our stand against LGBT culture and we will not compromise on Shariah laws,” said Fuziah after a dialogue session with Johor PKR women members at Hotel Seri Malaysia in Larkin here today.

Fuziah said the proposal will involve amending the enactments to better reflect today’s social environment.

“We have to be fair as the enactments may generalise on a particular issue that need to be proven before action can be carried out.

“For example, the current enactment that concerns transgenders states that any male person who, in any public place, wears woman’s attire and poses as a woman for immoral purposes shall be guilty of an offence.

“We need to look into what is considered immoral as intent is important in such matters,” said Fuziah.

On Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s stand against LGBT, Fuziah said she agreed with his stand that Malaysia does not accept LGBT culture and same-sex marriages.

The Kuantan MP said the Malaysian value system is different and what the government does is to prevent and also rehabilitate the LGBT community.

“In Islam, transgenders are considered as asnaf (destitute and eligible for tithes and assistance) under the Al-Riqab category.

“So, our approach is to guide them out by teaching them skills, through education and also dakwah (religious teaching),” said Fuziah, adding that assisting the transgenders change their lifestyle was important as 85 per cent are involved as sex workers.

Fuziah also criticised some social media users for painting the transgenders and LGBT community in a very negative light.

“We should be moderate in our outlook and at the same time look into how we can assist them and not just saying what they are doing is haram (prohibited) in Islam,” added Fuziah.

Earlier today, Dr Mahathir said even though the government respected the recommendations made by the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam), it would not accept everything, especially on the LGBT community and same-sex marriages.