Abdul Rahman upsets 2017 Sea Games pursuit gold medallist

(from left) Cyclists Wan Abdul Rahman Hamdan, Mohamad Saari Amri Abd Rasim and Muhamad Aliff Farhan Abu Samah with their medals in Taiping September 13, 2018. Wan Abdul Rahman today won another gold medal in the men's 4km individual pursuit. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 21 — Terengganu cyclist, Wan Abdul Rahman Hamdan produced a brilliant ride to defeat 2017 SEA Games gold medallist, Eiman Firdaus Mohd Zamri in the men’s 4km individual pursuit at the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) here today.

The 19-year-old finished first in four minutes 44.215 seconds ahead of Eiman of Johor who clocked 4:51.730s at Velodrome Rakyat in Ipoh.

The bronze went to Waldron Chee Wen Chon of Sabah with a time of 4:55.753s to beat Muhsin Al Redha Misbah of Selangor who finished in 4:57.910s in the third and fourth placing race.

The son of a wholesale trader in Terengganu said he was surprised at his feat as it was not his favourite track cycling event in Sukma.

“Fortunately, I did not put any gold medal target in the event as it is my Sukma debut. The coach hopes I could finish in the top four group.

“I find my performance today was really beyond expectation.

Support from my coach and my family who came to watch me spurs to me excel today.

“Earlier, I sought the advice of veteran cyclist Mohammad Saufi Mat Senan. I was shocked to beat the 2017 SEA Games champion who also raced in the Asian Games recently,” he told reporters.

Before this, Wan Abdul Rahman won a gold medal in the criterium event as well as a silver medal in the points race.

“With my good form in pursuit, I am looking forward to snag the gold in the keirin event tomorrow,” he said. — Bernama