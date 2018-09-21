Factions inevitable during party polls, Nurul Izzah says

Nurul Izzah Anwar speaks to Malay Mail during an interview in Kuala Lumpur May 6, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BUTTERWORTH, Sept 21 ― PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar today admitted that there exist several camps in view of the upcoming party polls, saying that it’s normal during any party elections.

Nevertheless, she said she believed that the PKR Central Election Committee (JPP) would play an important and effective role in overseeing the party’s election process.

“In every election, there will be camps supporting the contesting candidates and I think it’s normal. After all, we have the JPP to monitor the process.

“I also believe that all candidates will contest in a professional manner, and will not go to the ground to meet the voters while launching personal attacks against their opponents,” she told reporters after attending an open forum titled ‘Kalis Masa Depan; Sebuah Amanat’ (Future-proof; a Mandate) here last night.

Approximately 800,000 PKR members around the country are eligible to vote in the elections, which will be done in stages through the new e-voting system from Saturday to Oct 28.

A total of 105,056 PKR members in Kedah and Penang are the first to vote, doing so this Saturday.

They will elect the new PKR leadership line up, namely the party’s deputy president, vice presidents, AMK (Youth) chief, Wanita chief and members of the central leadership council, as well as leaders and committee members at division level.

Early last month, PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim won the presidency uncontested as he was the only one nominated for the position of PKR president.

Meanwhile, Nurul Izzah, who is also the Permatang Pauh MP and will be defending her post of PKR vice-president, said she believed that PKR members were wise and mature enough to choose the party’s leadership, while hoping all members could cast their votes on the dates set by the JPP. ― Bernama