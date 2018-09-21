Hakam welcomes IPCMC as replacement for EAIC

Ramachelvam said it is crucial that the IPCMC be an independent organisation. — Picture by Siow Saw Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 ― The National Human Rights Society of Malaysia (Hakam) welcomed the conversion of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) into the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC), saying it will lead to a more professional and disciplined police force.

Its deputy president Datuk Seri M. Ramachelvam said it is crucial that the IPCMC, which requires a Bill to be passed in the Dewan Rakyat before it can be formed, be an independent organisation.

“It should have the power to receive and investigate complaints in and misconduct by the police force, as well as being able to impose the relevant penalties for misconduct against police personnel,” he said in a statement.

Ramachelvam said it is equally important for the Bill to be based on the draft made by the Royal Commission to enhance the operation and management of the Royal Malaysian Police, since it is based on international standards of police accountability.

“The EAIC, as presently constituted, has failed to bring about police accountability in Malaysia. Although it can investigate and document complaints, and submit recommendations to the police, the EAIC cannot compel them to accept or implement its recommendations.

“Furthermore the EAIC has no enforcement powers. As such the IPCMC cannot function under the present EAIC Act 2009,” he said

Noting that similar oversight mechanisms to the IPCMC have proven effective in bringing about police accountability in other jurisdictions, Ramachelvam said Hakam strongly believes its establishment will lead to the elimination or reduction of the deaths in custody, abuse by the police, corruption, shooting deaths, and police inaction on complaints received.

“The IPCMC will lead to a police force that is based on the values of integrity, efficiency, accountability and service,” he said.