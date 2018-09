Pope Francis meets members of the World Conference on Xenophobia, Racism, and Populist Nationalism in the context of Global Migration, during a private audience at the Vatican, September 20, 2018. — Vatican media picture via Reuters

VATICAN, Sept 21 — Pope Francis today accepted the resignations of two more bishops from Chile, which is investigating cases of sexual abuse by the clergy, the Vatican said.

Chilean prosecutors said last month they were looking into 119 cases related to the sexual abuse of minors since 1960, adding that 167 bishops, priests and lay members of the Catholic Church were being investigated. — AFP