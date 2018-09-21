Ringgit ends higher on heightened demand

The ringgit was mixed against a basket of currencies. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 ― The ringgit ended higher against the US dollar today on better investor demand for the local note in sync with regional peers, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local unit rose to 4.1280/1320 against the greenback from 4.1350/1400 on Thursday.

Oanda Head of Trading for Asia-Pacific Stephen Innes said emerging market sentiment continued to improve and regional equities were positive against a backdrop of a broadly weaker greenback.

The ringgit was mixed against a basket of currencies.

The local currency appreciated against the yen to 3.6609/6654 against Thursday’s 3.6837/6898 but declined against the euro to 4.8607/8679 from 4.8380/8459 previously.

It was lower against the Singapore dollar at 3.0271/0304 from 3.0216/0261 on Thursday, however, the unit improved against the British pound to 5.4428/4501 from 5.4594/4677 yesterday. ― Bernama