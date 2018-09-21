So you want to ‘chup’ parking? Cops spell out penalties

The penalty for hogging parking bays is a fine up to RM2,000 or jail up to six months. ― Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 ― Parking bay hoggers in Malaysia risk six months behind bars or a minimum RM2,000 fine if convicted, police spelt out on Facebook.

The police noted that hogging parking bay was a common occurrence not only in Malaysia but worldwide, including “First World” nations.

But likely overloaded with too many complaints and faced with repeat offenders, the police turned to the popular social media platform to inform the public of what the law can do the next time they come across anyone who tries to reserve a parking bay anywhere in the country.

“What is clear, such actions are not only irresponsible and frustrating but endangers the self,” the law enforcers said on its official Facebook page.

Without mincing words, it pointed to the law under Section 50(3) of the Road Transport Act 1987, unlawful interference and importuning.

“If any person, otherwise than with lawful authority, remains on any road or at any parking place for the purpose of importuning any other person in respect of the watching or cleaning of a motor vehicle, or for the purpose of directing any driver of a motor vehicle in respect of parking on such road or at such place, he shall be guilty of an offence.

“And under Section 119, the penalty for such offences is a fine up to RM2,000 or jail up to six months and the sum and tenure will increase for subsequent offences,” it added.

The provision however indicated a ceiling to the penalties for repeat offenders, capping the fine to RM4,000 each time and a maximum 12 months jail term, or both.

Accompanying its public service message was a picture montage of several viralled stills of parking bay offenders, with the word “Dilarang” or “Prohibited” stamped in the centre.

Online community boards and other social media platforms have been awash with pictures, even video clips of parking bay hoggers who either stand directly on the bay or place objects to prevent other motorists from occupying the space.

With more and more cars on the roads in urban areas, especially in popular shopping malls ahead of peak festive seasons, parking has become one of the most common problems to contend with.

It has sometimes led to more dire incidents, such as collisions and injuries when a car goes the wrong way or reverses into people