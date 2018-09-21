Sabah CM says taking ‘no nonsense’ approach to security

Shafie warned stern action against external elements which attempted to breach the state’s borders. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 21 ― The Sabah government will brook no nonsense in ensuring the security of the state, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said today.

He stressed that stern action would be taken against external elements which attempted to breach the state’s borders.

“These elements will use all avenues to carry out their evil objectives. It is important that we take stern action if there are signs of impending evil intention by these elements,” he said to reporters after launching the presentation of one-off education aid of the Sabah Foundation here.

Mohd Shafie, who is also the chairman of the State Security Committee, was asked to comment on the incident in Pulau Boheyan waters last night where the security forces shot dead two illegal immigrants suspected to be kidnap-for-ransom agents.

He instructed the security forces to step up their intelligence measures to combat cross-border crimes. ― Bernama