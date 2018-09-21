Hazimah Zainuddin appointed PUNB chairman

Hazimah takes over from former Melaka chief minister Tan Sri Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam, who resigned on June 25. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 ― Datuk Hazimah Zainuddin has been appointed chairman of Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Berhad (PUNB), the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced today.

The appointment takes effect on September 24, the PMO said in a press statement.

Hazimah was the founder and managing director of Hyrax Oil Sdn Bhd. She is also a member of SME Corp, a director at Center of Entrepreneur Development & Research Sdn Bhd (CEDAR) and ambassador at Commonwealth Women Entrepreneurs, Commonwealth Businesswomen.

She has also held board positions at the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation and Scientex Berhad.

Apart from that, she was a Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) council member and Women Entrepreneurs Association of Malaysia chairman.

The PMO also announced the appointment of new PUNB board members Syed Naqiz Shahabuddin Syed Abdul Jabbar, a senior partner of Naqiz & Partners; Zarir Mohd Salleh of MUFG Bank Malaysia Berhad; Nurjesmi Mohd Nashir, the executive director of JP Morgan Chase Bank Berhad, and Azwan Baharuddin, the managing director of Accenture Malaysia.

PUNB offers advisory and financing services to entrepreneurs.