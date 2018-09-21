Dr M heads to UK on working visit

Dr Mahathir is scheduled to meet key investors, international capital market analysts and potential new investors based in the UK and the European Union. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 21 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is to undertake a two-leg working visit to the United Kingdom, from today to Sept 25 and from Sept 29 to Oct 1, his first trip to a European country after becoming the prime minister for the second time.

Wisma Putra said in a statement today that Dr Mahathir would attend the 73rd United Nations General Assembly during the interval of the UK visits.

“The (UK) visit is expected to strengthen the bond of friendship and cooperation between the two countries,” said Wisma Putra.

Dr Mahathir is scheduled to meet key investors, international capital market analysts and potential new investors based in the UK and the European Union as the government looked to boost foreign direct investment.

Wisma Putra said the meeting would be organised by HSBC, a prominent global banking group with its headquarters in London.

Dr Mahathir is also scheduled to visit renowned high-technology companies in London, including Lotus Cars.

According to Wisma Putra, Dr Mahathir is scheduled to deliver a talk on ‘Challenges of Good Governance in the Muslim World’ at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies and a talk on “Future Democracy in Asia” at the Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

He is also expected to attend a briefing session on police and public sector reforms to learn about the effective reform agenda of the UK.

He will also attend an interview on the television programme, HARDtalk, on BBC.

Dr Mahathir will be accompanied by his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, and Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah as well as officials from the ministry on the UK visit.

The Prime Minister will also host a dialogue session and hi-tea with Malaysian citizens residing in the UK, with some 500 Malaysians, including students, expected to attend. ― Bernama