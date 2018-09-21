Hedi Slimane reveals iconic venue for his debut Celine show in Paris

This is not the first time Slimane has staged a show at the Hôtel des Invalides in Paris. — AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 21 — Hedi Slimane has confirmed the location for his upcoming debut Celine show, as he prepares to unveil his first-ever ready-to-wear collection for the French fashion brand.

Revealing the news via Instagram, the designer posted an image of a metallic structure being erected under the gilded dome of the Hôtel des Invalides in Paris, announcing the iconic home of Napoleon’s tomb as the site for his upcoming show, with the caption: “Show location Paris September 2018.”

A former LA-resident who has recently relocated to Paris, it is not the first time Slimane has staged a display at this particular venue — having also chosen the historic spot as the setting for his fall 2014 men’s show for Saint Laurent, as Vogue pointed out — however, the designer has consistently paid tribute to Celine’s French roots since he assumed the creative helm at the label; and it seems he has no plans to let up.

Earlier this year, he named his first handbag design for Celine, the “16”, after the location of the brand’s headquarters and atelier in a 17th-century mansion at 16 Rue Vivienne, in Paris.

In the lead-up to his highly-anticipated runway reveal, Slimane also recently released three Instagram videos, declaring the new #CELINEBYHEDISLIMANE logo against a set of gold lamé curtains — hailing the return of the 1960s version of the logo with the word “Paris” reinstated on all clothing and on packaging — followed by a first glimpse of Celine ready-to-wear.

Yet, while he’s made it clear that the French touch will evidently be central to his reign, Slimane still has fashionistas around the world waiting with bated breath to see exactly what he will come up with when his Paris Fashion Week show opens on September 28 at 8pm. — AFP-Relaxnews