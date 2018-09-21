Temporary water disruption in Cameron Highlands next Tuesday

A tea plantation in Cameron Highlands. The water supply disruption will start at 9am on Tuesday. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUANTAN, Sept 21 ― There will be water supply disruption in Cameron Highlands on Tuesday (Sept 25).

Some 8,200 consumers will be affected, according to Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP).

In a statement here today, the concessionaire said water supply disruption would start at 9am on Tuesday and that the situation should return to normal by 6am on Wednesday.

The disruption is due to work to replace a leaking pipe at the Terla water treatment plant.

“The areas that will be affected are Kampung Raja, Kuala Terla, Desa Corina, Tringkap, Kea Farm, Brinchang and Tanah Rata.

For more information or assistance, consumers can call PAIP’s Customer Services Centre at 09-5739999. ― Bernama