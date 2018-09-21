Bursa closes higher as sentiment improves

On the broader market, gainers led losers 477 to 389, with 365 counters unchanged, 662 untraded and 32 others suspended. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 ― Bursa Malaysia ended higher today in line with regional peers as sentiment towards emerging market (EM) assets improved, with investors reassessing the impact of the US-China trade war.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.94 points to close at 1,810.64 from yesterday's close of 1,803.70.

The index opened 7.98 points higher today and moved between 1,809.44 and 1,813.53 throughout the day.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 477 to 389, with 365 counters unchanged, 662 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Volume increased to 2.06 billion units worth RM3.61 billion from 1.94 billion units worth RM2.02 billion recorded yesterday.

In a note, PublicInvest Research said uncertainties in the market had eased, driven by the view that the latest trade tariffs imposed by the United States and China were likely to inflict less economic damage than many had feared.

“Emerging market assets continued to stage a broad rally, with the FTSE EM equity index rising for the third day in a row,” it said.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.79, Public Bank rose four sen to RM25.06 and Tenaga eased eight sen to RM15.68.

Among actives, Sapura Energy shed half-a-sen to 43.5 sen, Dialog added one sen to RM3.56 and MYEG gained three sen to RM1.79.

The FBM Emas Index rose 43.39 points to 12,607.96, the FBMT 100 Index increased 42.95 points to 12,423.33, the FBM 70 gained 33.76 points to 14,846.96, the FBM Ace Index went up 10.29 points to 5,204.44 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index put on 32.65 points to 12,735.94.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index surged 62.77 points to 17,968.66, the Plantation Index lost 17.17 points to 7,552.19 and the Industrial Index added 16.29 points to 3,230.77.

Main Market volume increased to 1.5 billion shares worth RM3.47 billion from 1.36 billion shares worth RM1.89 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover rose to 342.54 million units valued at RM87.47 million from 300.69 million units valued at RM67.58 million.

Volume on the ACE Market declined to 216.71 million units worth RM52.02 million from 278.50 million units worth RM64.92 million on Thursday.

Consumer products accounted for 113.99 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (307.91 million), construction (78.56 million), trade and services (626.6 million), technology (95.12 million), infrastructure (17.89million), SPAC (130,000), finance (111.67 million), hotels (716,000), properties (110.55 million), plantations (39.12 million), mining (55,000), REITs (7.48 million), and closed/fund (9,000). ― Bernama