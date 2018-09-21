First biometric terminal in the US to open in Atlanta

Delta Air Lines is set to open the first biometric airport terminal in the US. — Handout via AFP

ATLANTA, Sept 21 — The first biometric terminal in the US is opening at the country’s busiest airport — set to allow flyers to sail through check-in, security, customs and boarding without having to fumble for travel documents.

Delta Air Lines has announced plans to open the first biometric terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport later this year for travellers flying direct to an international destination from Terminal F, aboard Delta, Air France-KLM, Aeromexico and Virgin Atlantic airlines.

The facial recognition service is voluntary, and passengers can opt to use the traditional method.

Along with shaving up to nine minutes per flight, one of the big advantages for flyers is that they won’t have to pull out electronic equipment from their hand luggage during the security screening process.

Here’s how it works: First passengers must register their passport information either during online check-in or on-site at the terminal. Once at the airport, they can register their facial image at the kiosk by clicking the “Look” button on the screen, which will take a photo.

The image is then sent to US Customs and Border Patrol which verifies the photo against the flight manifest, before sending it back to the airline to proceed.

The facial recognition technology will be available at check-in kiosks, check-in counters, TSA security checkpoints and boarding gates across the terminal.

Orlando International Airport announced plans to roll out biometric technology to all international travellers earlier this spring. The feature is expected to be fully operational by the end of this year. — AFP-Relaxnews