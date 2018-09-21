GoPro unveils HERO7 with touch screen for zooming and framing videos

The new GoPro HERO7 range. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Sept 21 — The American manufacturer and leading action camera brand, GoPro, has unveiled a new HERO7 range of devices.

The range features three new cameras, with the GoPro HERO7 Black, Silver and White. All three get a new two-inch touch screen with Touch Zoom technology for zooming and framing shots, plus a vertical portrait mode for social networks, enhanced video stabilisation, water-resistance to 10m, and voice controls to start and stop recording.

The GoPro HERO7 Black is the highest-spec model. It will be capable of filming 4K video at 60 frames per second, as well as HD (1080p) video at 240 frames per second. The camera can also take 12-Megapixel photos. The GoPro HERO7 Silver shoots 4K video at 30 frames per second, as well as QHD (1440p) or HD (1080p) video at 60 frames per second. This model takes 10-Megapixel photos. The GoPro HERO7 White films HD (1080p) video at 60 frames per second and takes 10-Megapixel photos.

The GoPro HERO7 Black, Silver and White are available to pre-order priced US$399 (RM1,647), US$299 and US$199 respectively. They are due to start shipping from early October 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews